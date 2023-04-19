New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) RAPIDX train services will have a dedicated train attendant to assist commuters by helping them out with the on-board facilities and ensuring their safe and secure journey, officials said on Wednesday.

The train will be driven by a train operator and one train attendant will always be present on the train to assist commuters, they said.

According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the attendant will be stationed in the premium coach and will impart all the travel-related information to commuters. During the journey, he will also provide information regarding the use of safety equipment and the desired information related to the journey to the commuters. He will especially assist and tend to the needs of the aged, sick, specially-abled commuters in need, it added.

In case of emergency, the attendant will help commuters, not only of the premium coach but also the rest of the train. In case of a breakdown or any other emergency, the train attendant will operate the evacuation device fitted on the train as per the instructions of the train operator and assist the commuters to get out of the train by opening the side doors.

Moreover, in case the train halts on the viaduct (bridge) due to any technical reason, the train attendant will assist all the on-board commuters to alight on the viaduct from the emergency gate and then will lead them to the nearest emergency evacuation exit to descend from there to the ground level through a safe passage.

The RAPIDX services on the first Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly.

The NCRTC is aiming to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public by 2025.

Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai in 2023, before its scheduled time, they added.

