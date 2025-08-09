Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of supplies, rations and essential materials have been sent to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, an official said on Saturday.

According to Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth, many survivors were evacuated from the flood-affected Harsil and Dharali with the help of the Air Force and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

"Due to the weather being clear this morning, many survivors have been evacuated and a large number of supplies, rations and essential materials have been delivered through the Air Force and UCADA," DGP Seth told ANI.

He informed that rescue efforts have been intensified, and the disaster response forces were trying to evacuate locals as well.

"Rescue efforts have picked up pace at Harsil-Dharali. We are trying to evacuate the remaining passengers and locals today. That is why we started operations early this morning," the DGP added.

Speaking on the bridge collapse near Ganganani, he further stated that the stretches of the Bhatwari and Ganganani routes will be restored soon.

A bridge collapsed about 3 km ahead of Gangnani, leading to road blockage and disruption of movement in the area, police said on Friday.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun construction of a new bridge to restore connectivity. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has set up an alignment using steel wire and will assist the BRO in crossing the stream (Gadre) to expedite the work.

SDRF teams have also been deployed in Dabrani, which is a few kilometres beyond Gangnani, and other nearby areas as part of the ongoing response and support efforts.

Under 'Operation Dharali,' the Indian Army has been victorious in its efforts to restore mobile and internet connectivity in Uttarakhand's Harsil.

The Army managed to repair an optical fibre cable, meant for Army communication, which was damaged by flash floods.

Army signalers carried out the repair work amidst ongoing rescue operations in Dharali, ensuring communication links for the area.

In a parallel effort, bridges damaged by the floods were repaired at night on Friday near Limchigad, close to Harsil, despite continuing rain. The repair work was carried out jointly by Army personnel and the civil administration to restore connectivity in the affected region.

Amid devastation caused by the cloudburst, the rescue operations are underway with the disaster response forces trying to extricate those stranded in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

At least five people have been reported dead, and 50 are still missing. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively involved in the rescue operations, utilising state-of-the-art equipment, including a victim locating camera and thermal imaging camera.

Dog squads have been deployed alongside rescue personnel to search for stranded individuals.

The mobile network was restored in the disaster-hit Harsil valley. However, the landslides have disrupted the Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)

