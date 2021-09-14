Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Maharashtra MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday asked the Centre how the Pegasus case could be a national security issue when journalists, officials and public representatives were kept under scrutiny.

"Through the Pegasus app, nationals journalists, defence officers, state leaders, Chief Ministers, MPs and people like us were under observation, then how will it be beneficial for the nation's security?" Raut asked.

"Lok Sabha and Rajya sabha could not make progress on the Pegasus issue during the monsoon session. If the Central government informs us about the national security, then the people will gain knowledge, If there is no discussion upon the topic then what national security are we talking about? We will again have a discussion on the same issue," Raut said.

Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced repeated adjournments during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

After the rape cases from the state, Raut said, "Maharashtra has never made any compromise regarding the safety of women. This is the tradition of Maharashtra. Since the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we have kept the respect and dignity of women, security of women in Maharashtra, and this Thackeray government is more sensitive in that it is known to all." (ANI)

