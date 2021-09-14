New Delhi, September 14: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for the June TEE exam. The candidates appearing for the IGNOU June 2021 exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the university - ignou.ac.in. The June Term End Examination (TEE) will be held between September 27 to October 6, 2021.

The exams will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). It will be Online Remote Proctored Examination (ORPE) for the certificates and diplomas (online programmes). Candidates can appear for the examination from their home or at places of their choice following the COVID-19 protocols. IGNOU July 2021 Session Registration Date Extended Till August 16; Candidates Can Apply Online At Official Website ignou.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in .

. On the home page, click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2021 link available.

Candidates are required to enter their login details, including enrolment number.

Select program and then click on submit.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its printout for future use.

Notably, the examination was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The university will also provide mock test links to learners prior to the actual online exam. Candidates should visit the official website of the university for detailed guidelines regarding the examination.

