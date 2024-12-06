Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday enhanced the collateral-free agriculture loans limit to Rs 2 lakh per borrower from the existing Rs 1.6 lakh in view of inflation and rise in farm input costs.

At present, banks are required to extend collateral-free agriculture loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh per borrower.

Also Read | RBI Slashes Cash Reserve Ratio by 0.5% To Spur Growth, Leaves Repo Rate Unchanged at 6.5% for 11th Consecutive Period.

This limit was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh, set in the year 2010 to Rs 1.6 lakh in the year 2019.

"Taking into account the rise in agricultural input costs and overall inflation, it has been decided to increase the limit for collateral-free agriculture loans from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per borrower," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced while unveiling the December monetary policy.

Also Read | Online Gaming Addiction: Teen Boy Consumes Poison As Debts Pile Up Due to Mobile Games Addiction in Uttarakhand, Dies.

This, he said will enhance coverage of small and marginal farmers in the formal credit system.

The central bank will soon be issuing a circular giving effect to the announcement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)