Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) Officiating vice-chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, Shubhra Kamal Mukherjee, entered his chamber on Jorasanko campus on Wednesday, a day after being prevented by members of the Trinamool Congress students' wing.

He was escorted to the campus by policemen following a court order.

Around 30 members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) on Tuesday locked his chamber, claiming that Mukherjee has been taking certain policy decisions which are beyond his powers.

However, following the direction of the Calcutta High Court that Mukherjee cannot be stopped from entering the campus and that an action-taken report be submitted by police, the officiating VC was escorted inside the campus, and his chamber was unlocked.

Expressing shock over the behaviour of some of the protestors, Mukherjee told reporters inside his chamber, "I think those behind the agitation are mostly outsiders and don't represent general students."

"I have been appointed by the honorary governor, who is the chancellor of this institution. Whatever decisions I have taken since being appointed are within the legal framework," he said, countering the TMCP protestors.

Mukherjee further added, "The protests might have been prompted by the fear among a group in the university whose wrongdoings were being exposed by my action."

He alleged that a section of people in the higher education department might have "instigated" the protestors to force him to leave the campus but vowed, "These elements will not be able to deter me," as long as he is retained at his post by the chancellor.

On March 25, the TMCP members prevented the officiating VC from entering the chamber and shouted slogans demanding his removal immediately.

The protests were held days after Mukherjee convened a meeting of the executive council, the highest decision-making body of the higher educational institution, and decided on certain important administrative and academic matters.

A TMCP leader claimed, "The VC is exceeding his brief as he is not authorised to take policy decisions and convene EC meetings. Only a full-time VC can do so."

He added, "We will not prevent the VC from entering the campus, but our peaceful sit-in demanding his removal will continue."

The state-run varsity has been plagued by administrative issues for over one-and-a-half years.

Governor CV Ananda Bose, the chancellor of the state universities, had appointed Mukherjee, former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, as the interim VC in 2023.

He has been discharging his responsibilities ever since.

