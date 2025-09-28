Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya, NM, assumed Command of the Western Fleet from Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, YSM NM at a ceremonial parade in Mumbai on Sunday, a release said on Sunday.

Rear Adm Vivek Dahiya was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1993. The officer is an alumnus of Naval Academy, Mandovi, Goa, Kings College, London, Naval War College, Goa and National Defence College, New Delhi.

A specialist in Navigation and Direction, his afloat appointments include Navigating Officer of Indian Naval Ships Kora, Delhi, Godavari, Mumbai and Viraat and Fleet Navigating Officer of the Western Fleet. His command tenures include command of the missile corvette INS Karmuk and the guided missile destroyer INS Chennai.

The officer has discharged training appointments as the Officer-in-Charge, Navigation and Direction School, Commodore Workup at Indian Naval Workup Team and Chief Staff Officer HQ Flag Officer Sea Training, Kochi.

His staff appointments include a stint in the Directorate of Naval Operations and duties as Command Plans Officer, HQ Eastern Naval Command, Naval Assistant to Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Commodore (Staff Requirements), Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

On promotion to Flag rank, he took over duties of Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements) on 16 Nov 23, which he had tenanted prior to assuming command of the Western Fleet. (ANI)

