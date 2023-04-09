Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Mukesh Bhakar, the Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Ladnun constituency, has alleged that he received death threats from a man who claimed to be affiliated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Sunday.

Bhakar lodged a police complaint regarding the threats on Friday, they said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Woman With Sharp Object After She Resists Rape Bid in Balangir, Handed Over to Police by Locals.

In his complaint, Bhakar alleged that he received threat calls on his mobile phone on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ladnun) Rajesh Dhaka said.

According to the complaint, the man who threatened Bhakar had identified himself as Rohit Godara.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Nikay Chunav 2023: UP Urban Local Body Polls to Be Held on May 4, 11.

Godara is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Dhaka said.

The police have begun an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Dhaka added that the the police's special and cyber cells are investigating the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)