Patna, Aug 5 (PTI) Bihar registered the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 deaths after 20 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the state's casualty figure to 369, the health department said on Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus count reached 64,732 as 2,701 fresh cases were reported on August 4, out of which 478 were detected in Patna district alone, according to a bulletin issued by the department.

The day was also marked by a record number of 51,924 samples tested in the last 24 hours, a substantial rise since a month ago when less than 10,000 samples were tested per day. The total number of samples tested so far was 7.39 lakh, the bulletin said.

Of the latest fatalities, Patna accounted for the maximum number of six. Other districts which reported deaths during the last 24 hours are Muzaffarpur and Jamui (two each), Aurangabad, Banka, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Gaya, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger and Vaishali (one each).

In terms of district-wise death tolls, Patna is at the top with 60 fatalities, followed by Bhagalpur (31), Gaya (24), Rohtas (22), Nalanda (20), Munger (18), Muzaffarpur (15) and Bhojpur (14). The remaining 165 casualties were reported from several other districts.

Patna also accounts for 10,989 confirmed cases till date, of which 3,801 are active.

Other districts to have reported high numbers of cases are Bhagalpur (3,010), Muzaffarpur (2,889), Nalanda (2,614), Gaya (2,530), Rohtas (2,504), Begusarai (2,207) and Saran (2,061). Out of the 38 districts, 25 have reported cases in excess of 1,000.

Altogether 42,379 coronavirus patients have recovered so far in the state where the recovery rate was 65.45 per cent.

