Imphal, May 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Manipur rose to 34,333 on Friday as the state reported its highest- ever single-day spike of 600 new cases, an official said.

Imphal West district registered 211 fresh cases, followed by Imphal East (171), Churachandpur and Ukhrul (46 each), Bishnupur (33), Thoubal (20), Tamenglong (19), Kakching (18) and Senapati (17).

Two persons from Imphal East and Kakching districts succumbed to the disease, pushing the toll to 449, the official said.

Eighty-three people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,378.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the northeastern state stands at 88.48 per cent.

Manipur now has 3,506 active cases.

The state has so far conducted 6,31,277 sample tests for COVID-19, the official said.

Altogether, 2,51,009 people have been inoculated in the state, he added.

