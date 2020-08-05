Kolkata, Aug 5 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday witnessed record 61 people succumbing to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,846, the health department said.

The coronavirus caseload also went up to 83,800 after the state reported the highest single-day spike of 2,816 new infections, the department said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Nepal | Odd-Even Vehicle Rationing Scheme Will be Re-Introduced Tomorrow in Cities Where COVID-19 Cases Exceed 200: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

Since Tuesday, 2,078 people have recovered from the disease.

The number of active patients stood at 22,992, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Launch LIVE Updates: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live & Galaxy Watch 3 Launched.

In the last 24 hours, 24,047 samples have been tested in the state. PTI SCH NN NN 08052104 NNNN a top-20 ranked opponent.

“She started off really well and I was a little bit nervous, she's my first top-20 player,” Juvan said in a video conference.

“The conditions were really hard but in the second and third set I calmed myself and I started playing much better.” The WTA tournament marks the return of tour-level tennis — men's or women's — following a five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic.

A limited number of fans were allowed into the 1,500-seat stadium court and had to follow social distancing measures.

There are also strict rules for the players, such as handling their own towels, not shaking hands with their opponents, and no autographs or photos with fans.

Juvan was spoken to by the umpire after throwing items including her visor and wristbands to the crowd.

“Obviously we get tested a lot so I understand their concern but it was actually like an instinct,” Juvan said.

“All of us that are here are negative and so I was like 'well I got the result again today' so I thought I might as well give it to them. Yeah, maybe I won't do it the next few days.” Juvan will next face Camila Giorgi, who became the fourth Italian to progress to the second round after beating Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini won their first-round matches on Monday.

Top-seeded Petra Martic eased into the second round with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Alison Van Uytvanck. The Croatian will face Russian qualifier Ludmilla Samsonova, who beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-4, 6-2.

“It's been such a long break and I don't think anyone knows what to expect when the real match comes," Martic said.

"I really just tried to focus on my own game and tried to enjoy the fact that we are back on court again and I think I managed both.” Fourth-seeded Anett Kontaveit is also through after recovering from 3-0 down in the second set to defeat Patricia Maria ?ig 6-3, 6-3.

But fifth-seeded Elise Mertens lost 6-4, 6-1 to Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who will next play Paolini.

Lucky loser Océane Dodin rallied from a set down to beat Tamara Zidanšek 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Fiona Ferro triumphed 6-2, 6-1 over Nadia Podoroska.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)