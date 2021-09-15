Kohima, Sep 15 (PTI) The daily COVID-19 count in Nagaland remained at 37 for the second day in a row while single-day recoveries outweighed fresh cases for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

Also Read | Haryana: 34-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Morni Forest Area of Panchkula; Two Accused Arrested.

Eighty-eight patients recovered from the infection during the day as against 43 on Tuesday, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Humble Background Didn't Deter WrapCart Founders From Envisioning a Dream.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has improved to 93.15 per cent from 92.97 per cent on Tuesday.

The active case tally came down to 519 from 571 the day before.

The new cases pushed the caseload to 30,731 and 28,626 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, the bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Kohima, Mokukchung and Tuensang (five each).

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 646, with no fatality reported during the day.

The bulletin said 940 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

Over 3.51 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 945,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 673,389 people in Nagaland as on Tuesday, said State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr. PTI NBS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)