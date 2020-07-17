Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Red Cross Hospital has started free testing for COVID-19 patients in the densely populated areas of Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudha, medical officer, Red Cross Hospital, said that we are trying to keep everything as safe as possible.

"COVID-19 is the basic problem that the government has to deal with. We are also dealing with the same and we are even continuing the maternity services. We are trying to keep everything as safe as possible," she said.

She said that we are testing only 25-30 people per day.

"In the very beginning, we were testing everybody who came but now we thought we will select people for testing. We will test people who have symptoms first and the families of the person who tested positive," Sudha said.

"We are testing only 25-30 people per day and only the people from these surroundings, basically for the people who need it. If there are positive patients at home, it is necessary for the others to get tested, if they turn positive we can advise them accordingly and if they turn negative we are guiding them on how to prevent themselves from being tested positive," added Sudha. (ANI)

