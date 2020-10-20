Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the merits and demerits in implementation of the Sand Policy and also directed the ministers and officials to bring in more transparency.

The Minister in the meeting held on Monday reiterated that there is no place for corruption in sand mining and supply. He said this should be a fully transparent policy at an accessible price to the public. It was also suggested to increase the efficiency in sand supply and supply only quality sand.

"Sand should be supplied on subsidy to government structures and houses of weaker section. This must be followed by a token system. According to the local's requirement, they should be given coupons and provide with a subsidized price. At what rate should be sold? This should be confirmed constituency-wise or by region wise and come up with a fixed price," Reddy said.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Perni Venkatramaiah, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, and senior officials of the Panchayati Raj.

The CM also directed the group of ministers and officials to finalize the sand policy after taking inputs and suggestions from the concerned department. (ANI)

