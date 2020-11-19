New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday.

"It has now been decided that registration of construction workers for government schemes will be done through doorstep delivery. The service begins today on '1076' helpline. No construction worker will have to stand in long queues at government offices now," Sisodia said at a press briefing.

"A government executive will go to his home at a time suitable to the worker, documents will be uploaded there. It will be approved online and he will receive a text message," he added.

