Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra government plans to regulate pathology laboratories and a committee formed to frame rules will submit its report in three months, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

The committee will prepare a set of rules to start a pathology lab as well as suggest measures to crackdown on illegal ones, and the recommendations will aim at bringing uniformity in prices of various tests being conducted in these labs, he said.

The committee will consist of officials from the health department, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), medical education, Maharashtra Paramedical Association and lab representatives. the minister added.

Tope was responding a query raised by Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande who highlighted that of the 13,000 pathology labs in the state, 8,000 were illegal.

Several of these labs don't have pathologists, she added.

