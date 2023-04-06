Dehradun, Apr 6 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Forest Department on Thursday restricted recently reinstated Head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari from taking any policy decisions.

Bhartari is not allowed to transfer any department employee, assign new responsibilities to officers and employees at the state police headquarters or take any policy decisions without the approval of the state government, an order signed by Forest Secretary Vijay Kumar Yadav.

Any order passed by Bhartari after resuming charge as the HoFF should be considered annulled, it said.

Meanwhile, the department also annulled a transferring order for forest rangers passed by Bhartari just a day after resuming charge

Bhartari was removed from the post in November 2021 as part of a major reshuffle following allegations of large-scale felling of trees and construction in the Pakhro and Morghatti forest divisions in the buffer zone of Corbett. He was reinstated as the HoFF on Tuesday following an Uttarakhand High Court order.

The order restricting him from taking policy decisions is in compliance with the high court's direction of restraining him from taking any decision on any matter concerning the charge-sheet issued to him.

