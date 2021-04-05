New Delhi, April 5: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking relaxed norms for opening vaccination centres, and asserted that all people here can be vaccinated against the coronavirus within three months if requisite permission is granted.

"The increased transmission of Corona across the country has presented a new concern and challenge. We will have to move the vaccination campaign more rapidly," he said in his letter to the prime minister. COVID-19 Surge in India: PM Narendra Modi to Hold Meeting With CMs on April 8 to Discuss Coronavirus And Vaccination Related Issues, Say Sources.

Kejriwal demanded relaxation of norms for opening vaccination centers and removal of age limit for getting inoculated. If the rules for opening new centers are simplified and everyone is allowed to get vaccinated, the Delhi government can inoculate all Delhi residents in three months, he claimed.

