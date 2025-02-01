Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI|): As the sacred waters of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati converge at Prayagraj, millions embark on a spiritual pilgrimage to Maha Kumbh 2025. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for self-discovery and divine grace, the journey for many can be challenging. Recognizing this, Reliance Industries Limited has launched 'Teerth Yatri Seva,' a comprehensive initiative to ease the pilgrims' progress, as well as ensure their well-being.

Guided by its 'We Care' philosophy, Reliance is providing pilgrims with a wide spectrum of services - from nourishing meals and essential healthcare to safe transportation and seamless connectivity, as per a media release.

"It is said that when we serve Teerth Yatris, we too are blessed. Our services to the pilgrims who are on a spiritual journey, in a once-in-a-millennium event, aim to meet the needs of the most vulnerable among them," said Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

"We believe in our 'We Care' philosophy. At the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious and cultural congregation, it is our opportunity to serve, to enable health, welfare and safety of lakhs of pilgrims, and to make their journey safer, smoother and easier."

Eight Acts to Facilitate Pilgrims' Progress

1. Nourishing Souls (Anna Seva): Recognising the importance of sustenance, Reliance is providing hot and nutritious meals to thousands of pilgrims daily through its Anna Seva programme. Reliance volunteers are serving free meals and water at various akharas. Upholding the 'We Care' spirit, they are also actively supporting pilgrims in every possiblemanner.

2. Comprehensive Healthcare: Ensuring the health and safety of pilgrims is paramount. Reliance Foundation is providing 24x7 medical care comprising facilities such as men's and women's wards, OPDs, and dental services. Recognising the unique needs of women pilgrims, Reliance is also distributing free sanitary napkins.

3. Easing the Journey: Recognising the challenges faced by the elderly and those with limited mobility, Reliance is providing electric vehicles and golf carts for convenient transportation within the Kumbh Mela grounds. Furthermore, dedicated transportation is being arranged from Prayagraj to the Sangam, facilitating easy access for all pilgrims.

4. Safety on the Sacred Waters: To ensure safety of the pilgrims venturing into the sacred waters, as well as of boatmen and Jal Police, Reliance, in collaboration with the district administration, is providing life jackets and reinforcing safety measures for boats plying on the holy rivers.

5. Comfortable Rest Zones: Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has established Campa Ashrams - designated rest zones to provide a comfortable and relaxing space for pilgrims during their journey.

6. Clear Navigation: Directional boards with clear and easy-to-read signages have been installed throughout the Kumbh Mela grounds to assist pilgrims in navigating the vast expanse of the venue.

7. Enhanced Connectivity: Jio has significantly enhanced connectivity in Prayagraj by installing new 4G and 5G BTS, upgrading existing infrastructure, and deploying transportable towers and small cell solutions at critical locations. New Optical Fibre has been laid across key areas to ensure seamless communication for all.

8. Supporting the Guardians: Recognising the invaluable service of the police, Reliance is providing water at police booths and supporting their efforts with barricades and watch towers to ensure the safety and security of all visitors.

Reliance is collaborating with renowned spiritual organisations, including Sharada Peeth Math Trust Dwarka, Shri Shankaracharya Utsav Sevalaya Foundation, Niranjani Akhara, Prabhu Premi Sangh Charitable Trust, and Parmarth Niketan Ashram, to maximise the impact of its services and reach a wider segment of pilgrims.

Reliance remains committed to serving the community's needs throughout the duration of Maha Kumbh 2025. Through 'Teerth Yatri Seva,' Reliance strives to ensure that the pilgrims' journey is safe, comfortable, and spiritually enriching. (ANI)

