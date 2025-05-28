Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has received temporary allotment of the Metropol Hotel complex in Nainital for use as a parking facility, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office

The decision comes after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has kindly approved the allotment in view of the serious parking problem in Nainital.

Uttarakhand CMO said, "The property at Metropol Hotel complex located in Nainital has been temporarily allotted to the Uttarakhand government by the Home Ministry of the Government of India for use as parking, till further orders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has informed this to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, through a letter. Chief Minister Dhami had requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to temporarily allocate the open space of Metropol Hotel complex for parking in view of the serious parking problem in Nainital."

The temporary allotment aims to alleviate the severe parking problem in Nainital, providing relief to tourists and local citizens. The parking facility is expected to improve the traffic system and reduce congestion in the popular tourist destination.

CMO further said, "Accepting the request of the Chief Minister, the property at Metropol Hotel complex located in Nainital has been temporarily allotted to the Uttarakhand government by the Union Home Ministry for use as parking, till further orders."

This decision will provide great relief to the tourists and local citizens visiting major tourist destinations like Nainital. Along with getting rid of the increasing problem of parking, the traffic system will also improve.

CM Dhami thanked Home Minister Shah for this decision and said that this will greatly facilitate in solving the parking problem in Nainital. (ANI)

