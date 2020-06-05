India News | Religious Places Across the Country Prepare to Reopen on June 8 Following Relaxations

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown, religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, while following the guidelines issued by union home ministry.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) by the ministry emphasized on social distancing as a preventive measure to contain spread of COVID-19. As per some of the guidelines physical offerings like Prasad distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. will not be allowed inside religious places.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Pet Owners Now Allowed to Take Their Animals Outside for Walks During Lockdown.

Arrangements have been made at the religious sites to sanitise the devotees before they enter the site. Measures have also been taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained at all times by the devotees.

Religious places including temples, gurudwaras, churches, and mosques in different parts of the country such as Delhi's Sai temple at Lodhi Road and Jhandewalan temple, Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah, Mahim Dargah and Siddhivinayak Temple, Chennai's RC Church, Panchkula's Nada Sahib Gurudwara, and Bhopal's Maa Vaishnavadham Nav Durga Temple, etc., are conducting sanitisation within the premises of the religious sites, as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

Also Read | UPSC Prelims to be Held on October 4, 2020 and Mains to Take Place from January 8, 2021: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

The Delhi St. Thomas Church at Mandir Marg, is all set to reopen on June 8, following relaxations. Church administration says, "We will have to plan accordingly as social distancing needs to be maintained."

Mahant Jagannath Das of Hanuman Temple, in Delhi, said, "We'll not allow entry of more than 5 to 10 devotees at a time. Each devotee will have to pass through the sanitisation tunnel installed at the entry gate. 'Prasad' will not be distributed by the priests."

The priest of the Durgiana temple, a historical pilgrimage site in Amritsar, said, "Only regular devotees are coming for to the temple, and are maintaining a distance of more than 7 feet. The temple is being sanitised close to five times a day and the devotees are not being given offerings. We pray that the coronavirus eradicated as soon as possible."

Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)