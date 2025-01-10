Moradabad (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Renovation of a temple reopened here recently after 44 years started on Friday under the watch of authorities.

The Gauri Shankar Temple is being renovated under the supervision of the administration, police, and municipal corporation on the orders of District Magistrate Anuj Singh.

Closed since the 1980 riots, the temple in the Nagfani area was reopened in December by the district administration, revealing broken idols and a shivling.

Following a letter by 'sevayat' Sevaram Saini, Singh inspected the temple and ordered improvements.

Renovation includes painting of the temple's outer walls, tiling, and construction of stairs to the sanctum sanctorum, officials said.

Mayor Vinod Agarwal and Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel said the temple will also be adorned with a "grand gate."

"All arrangements at the temple will soon be made smooth," the DM said.

