New Delhi, January 10: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly uploading a video with firearms on social media, police said on Friday, adding that the person who had provided the weapon has also been nabbed. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim, a resident of Palam, and Chandan Thakur (20), a resident of the Kasganj district in UP, they said.

According to police, they got a video allegedly uploaded by Salim on a social media platform with country-made pistol and live cartridge through an informer. Police laid a trap at Palam on Saturday and arrested Salim. A country-made pistol with a loaded live cartridge was recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surendra Choudhary said. Uttar Pradesh: Man Makes Offensive Remark on Lord Ram on Facebook in Saharanpur, Arrested.

Salim allegedly shared his video with illegal arms on Instagram. He was interrogated, where he disclosed that he has one more pistol near railway line, Raj Nagar-II, Palam. Later, police recovered that weapon also, the DCP said. The accused had the videos and photographs of the illegal arms with Bobby, Pankaj, Kailash and himself, including a purported video of Pankaj in which he was seen firing. Salim disclosed that he, along with one of his associates Pankaj, purchased the illegal arms from Chandan in Kashganj, Choudhary said.

On Wednesday, Chandan (source of the arms) was arrested from Sikander Rao in UP. One semi-automatic pistol with 10 live cartridges and one country-made pistol along with one live cartridge were allegedly recovered from him, police said. Delhi: Man Arrested for Brandishing Semi-Automatic Gun During Social Media Live Video in Mangolpuri Area.

Thakur was previously involved in six cases of attempt to murder, robbery and the Arms Act with a factory of arms run by him at Kashganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Salim allegedly uploaded the videos with illegal arms on the social media platform, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)