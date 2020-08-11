Indore, Aug 11 (PTI) Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for COVID-19, died of a heart attack at the Aurobindo Hospital here on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori said. He was 70.

The poet had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he tested positive for the disease.

"He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but passed away after suffering a heart attack," Satlaj Indori told PTI.

In the morning, the lyricist-poet tweeted about his confirmed COVID-19 report and said he will keep everyone updated through social media.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, my corona test was done yesterday which came out positive. Pray that I defeat this disease as soon as possible," Indori said in his last post.

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like "M Bole to" from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), and "Neend Churai Mei" from Ishq (1997).

Earlier this year, his poem "Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi" went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth. PTI

