India News | Reopening of Religious Places and Shopping Malls Allowed in Haryana from June 8

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 7 (ANI): With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, Haryana government also allowed the reopening of religious places for public and shopping malls in a regulated and restricted manner.

However, the government has barred this resumption in Gurugram and Faridabad due to a large number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily in the last 10 days from these districts.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

"Haryana government allows the reopening of religious places for public and shopping malls in a regulated and restricted manner across the state from June 8 except in Gurugram and Faridabad due to the large number of COVID-19 cases being found on daily in last 10 days in these districts," the state government said.

The government has said that hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be reopened with generic preventive measures in the state.

Also Read | Suspected Gas Leak and Foul Smell From Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai in Mumbai Reported, BMC Says Fire brigade is Checking For Facts.

"Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be reopened with generic preventive measures in Haryana. The Chief Minister has directed to regulate and restrict these activities by following the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs in letter and spirit," the government said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)