Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Vadodara Municipal Corporation commenced repair work on damaged roads in the city on Wednesday, following directives from Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

On July 15, the Gujarat CM chaired a review meeting regarding the restoration work aimed at repairing roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains across National Highways, State Highways, and roads in villages, towns, and cities.

Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu visited the western zone of Vadodara city on Wednesday and confirmed that repair work on potholes in the region is progressing at full speed.

He mentioned that the repair work is being carried out under the supervision of the City Engineer's team, the Regional Engineer's team, and the Deputy Commissioner's team.

"Today, we are visiting the western zone of Vadodara city. The pothole filling work is going on in full swing in Vadodara city... All the potholes being filled in Vadodara city are being done under the supervision of the City Engineer team, the Regional Engineer team and the Deputy Commissioner team. We hope that whatever little work is left will also be completed within two to three days," Arun Mahesh Babu told ANI.

In addition to Vadodara, repair work is also underway in Jamnagar. Jamnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dinesh Modi reported on Wednesday that repair work on roads damaged by rains is in progress. He informed that the entire repair work will be completed within the next two weeks.

"Wherever there has been minor or major damage due to the rains in Jamnagar in the last one month, their patchwork is going on. I have inspected it with the entire team, and whatever necessary instructions need to be given have been given. This entire work will be completed in the next two to three days," the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner told ANI.

Apart from the repair work on roads in Vadodara and Jamnagar, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) team, along with Sabarkantha District Collector Lalit Narayan Singh, inspected the construction work on the Udaipur National Highway.

According to NHAI Manager Pranjal Brindal, the NHAI is focused on alleviating traffic congestion in the Himatnagar area, and in the first phase, two flyovers have been opened. Brindal added that a rainwater harvesting system has been installed for effective drainage.

"Today we are conducting an inspection with the district collector. NHAI is actively working on the issue of traffic in Himatnagar. In the first phase, we opened the two flyovers, and for the second phase, NHAI is promptly working on the service roads... We have also set up a rainwater harvesting system for the drainage... The District Collector has told us to speed up the work and complete it by the 15th of August", he said. (ANI)

