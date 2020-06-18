India News | Repatriation Flight Brings Home 189 Indians from Dubai in Vande Bharat's Third Phase

Gaya (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): A special flight bound for Gaya, Bihar, brought home 189 Indian stranded nationals from Dubai on Wednesday under Vande Bharat's third phase of repatriation exercise.

More than 57,000 citizens have returned to India since May 6 under the Government of India's ambitious 'Vande Bharat' mission to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain Covid-19 spread.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs recently announced the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)

