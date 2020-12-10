Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) A day after a bison strayed into a residential area of Pune city and died soon after being captured, an NGO put up its replica with a message that it was humans who were responsible for its fate.

The huge replica with the message "Please forgive us- we are guilty" was created and displayed by the Bharat Flag Foundation.

Also Read | Zee News Asked to Air Apology For Slanderous Reports on Rakul Preet Singh, Aaj Tak, ABP News, India TV Given Warning by NBSA.

The foundation is run by the owners of Murudkar Zendewale, a popular flag shop in the city.

On Wednesday, a Gaur (Indian bison) strayed into Kothrud's Mahatma society and it took four to five hours for forest officials to capture it by using tranquilizers.

Also Read | Bodo Territorial Council Elections 2020: Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2.

But the animal died during treatment.

Forest officials blamed the crowds which caused the animal to panic.

It made the gaur run, made its body temperature to go up and as a result, it was overstressed, leading to the death, officials said.

"We created the replica of the gaur to appeal Pune residents to express their feelings for the animal and feel apologetic for the way people behaved during the rescue operation," said Girish Murudkar, the owner of Murudkar Zendewale.

The NGO works for the conservation of animals and forests, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)