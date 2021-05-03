Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday appealed to the Centre to help the state with oxygen supplies to avoid any "untoward" situation, as he expressed condolences over the death of 24 patients at a Karnataka hospital due to alleged oxygen shortage.

His request to the Centre came amid an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in his state, and after 24 patients, 23 of them Covid-infected, died in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar due to alleged oxygen shortage in the district hospital.

Gehlot said the news of lack of oxygen and medicines coming from different parts of the country is quite disturbing.

"It is very sad to know of the death of 24 Covid patients due to lack of #oxygen at Chamarajanagar District Hospital in #Karnataka. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength at this difficult time. Prayers that they remain strong," Gehlot said in a tweet.

Also, in a statement in Jaipur, he said, "I am also constantly urging the Centre regarding Rajasthan that there is a shortage of oxygen in proportion to the number of coronavirus infected patients. We again request the Center to help Rajasthan so that no untoward situation arises as every person's life is precious to us," he said.

The chief minister said the state government is making every effort to ensure availability of oxygen and medicines to the people in this hour of crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)