Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 29 (ANI): As Sandeshkhali prime accused Shahjahan Sheikh continues to be at large, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Kunal Ghosh suggested that West Bengal Leader of Opposition should reveal Shahjahan's whereabouts to the central investigative agencies.

"Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP are telling the whereabouts of Sheikh Shajahan to the media. I request them to tell all this to the ED and CBI, they'll arrest him," Ghosh said while speaking to ANI on Wednesday.

The TMC spokesperson claimed that Shahjahan got inducted into the TMC holding Adhikari's hands when the latter was in the TMC and the duo was even spotted in photographs together.

"Now the state police is working and trying. The central agencies should also work. Which party was Shahjahan in before 2013? He was in CPM. He came into the TMC holding Suvendus' hands. He was also spotted on camera with Suvendu. It is Suvendu who is speaking about Shahjahan's whereabouts. He should shared his information with the CBI, ED? What is the need for such drama?" Ghosh said.

Ghosh said that earlier owing to the High Court's stay order, the state police could not act against Shahjahan but now the Court has permitted them.

"The High Court had said the CBI and ED have the right to take action against Sheikh Shahjahan, we were also saying the same thing. We released the seventh and eighth paragraphs of the earlier order in the media. We clearly and categorically said that the Court had refrained the State Police from taking any action. Now the Court has given permission," the TMC leader said.

"The state police's hands were tied. The seventh and eighth paragraphs of the High Court Chief Justice's order clearly restrained state police to take any action related to these cases," Ghosh added.

Earlier on Monday after the Calcuttat High Court clarified that there is "no stay order" on the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and West Bengal Police is free to arrest the TMC leader, the party said that Shahjahan will be arrested in a week.

"We are confident that Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested within seven days," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a joint press conference with state Minister Bratya Basu on Monday.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides.

Shahjahan has been absconding since January, ever since Enforcement Directorate officials were attacked during a raid at his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

Two Trinamool leaders, Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra, who are close to Shahjahan, have already been arrested. (ANI)

