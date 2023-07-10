Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): In the wake of excessive rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the rescue operation in the hill state is nearly over and restoration efforts are still underway.

"The rescue operation is over, the restoration work is ongoing," the Chief Minister said thanking colleagues his across who have worked tirelessly in saving people's lives affected by the floods.

Speaking to ANI, Himachal CM Sukhu said, "I want to thank all for saving people's lives throughout the night. Yesterday at night at 2 pm, we saved 6 lives from Nagwain. Today morning at 5 pm our administration as well as local MLA Sundar Thakur, saved 29 lives."

Listing out the challenges being faced by the state, the Chief Minister highlighted issues with electricity supply, drinking water availability, and blocked roads. He emphasized that electricity problems are widespread, extending to Kullu and other areas. Additionally, there are problems with accessing drinking water and numerous roads remain obstructed. The government is actively working towards opening these roads and will address these issues promptly once the rainfall subsides.

"There is an electricity problem in Kullu and everywhere in the state. There is a drinking water problem, and blocked roads. We are working towards opening the roads. Whenever rain stops we will start working on these problems on a war footing," he said.

Estimating the loss to property in the heavy rainfall in the state, the Chief Minister said, "All police superintendents, all district magistrates, revenue secretary, revenue minister held a discussion and analysed that the losses amount to three to four crore."

Citing the challenges ahead, he said, "Rainfall is on, big bridges have floated away. Roads leading to panchayats have also broken. The National Highway is blocked, we have deployed heavy machines and it will be opened in time."

The Chief Minister said that around 200 people are stranded at Chandertal where heavy snowfall is taking place. He added that there are people stranded at other places as well and all of them are safe.

"At Chandertal around 200 are stranded. Our people have reached them. The is heavy snowfall as well. The tents where they are being placed are equipped with all facilities. We are trying to rescue them. We have supplied food, drinking water as well as blankets to them. Those who are stranded at other places are safe as well. Once the roads are opened, they will be sent back to their respective places," he said.

Chief Minister Sukhu mentioned that he has spoken to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has requested the central leadership to declare the emergency in the state as a 'national disaster'. He also thanked everyone for unitedly assisting in the rescue efforts.

He appealed to people, "I request everyone not to go to river banks" and emphasized that the loss of human lives has been minimal in this disaster. (ANI)

