Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): The rescue operation for a leopard, who was spotted at National Thermal Power Corporation's plant in Greater Noida on October 7 is underway, according to Pramod Kr Srivastava, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday.

The leopard was captured in trap cameras installed at the NTPC plant area and subsequently, the Forest Department was notified.

"We've issued an advisory to NTPC authorities and have taken all precautionary measures," Pramod Kr Srivastava said on Sunday.

The rescue operation for the leopard is underway at the NTPC plant in Greater Noida. (ANI)

