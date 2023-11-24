Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], November 24 (ANI): Ahead of the November 30 Telangana assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that research in turmeric will be taken up in Nizamabad district so that turmeric farmers can get more money for their produce.

"Orders were issued for the establishment of the National Turmeric Board. The research will be taken up in the next phase. Processing units will also be established," Amit Shah said while addressing a public meeting as part of the election campaign in Nizamabad on Friday.

Also Read | Qatar Court Admits India’s Appeal Against Death Penalty to Eight Ex-Navy Personnel, Say Media Reports.

Amit Shah said that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government made a "mess of everything" in the last 10 years.

"The ruling BRS in the last 10 years made a mess of everything. It has failed to implement promises it had made to the public in the previous elections...I was informed that the local MLA occupied the lands allotted for the bus complex about 30 years ago. A shopping complex was built. Why did Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao give the ticket to the one who occupied the land?" asked Amit Shah.

Also Read | Bodybuilder Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Brazil: Doctor and Influencer Dead After Suffering Massive Liver Bleed.

Shah also promised to establish an exclusive hospital for beedi workers and an NRI (Non-Resident Indians) Ministry to address the problems of NRIs from Telangana.

Referring to Telangana Liberation Day, the Union Home Minister accused Chandrasekhar Rao of not organising the programme fearing All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Shah promised to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially if his party came to power in the state.

On alleged corruption in Kaleswhwaram, he said, "Those involved in the corruption will be punished and they will be forced to cough out the money they got illegally."

He also spoke on alleged corruption in Miyapur lands, awarding Outer Ring Road (ORR) contract, Mission Kakatiya and liquor scam.

Amit Shah also promised to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) on petrol and diesel, Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,100 for paddy, to buy boiled rice and to extend the benefits of Fasal Bima Yojana without any premium from farmers.

Shah alleged that Ministries will be given to those who offer money to both Congress and BRS. He added that his party is committed to appointing a Backward Classes Chief Minister as he had promised in the past.

The Home Minister said that the Congress has stopped the construction of the Ram Temple for about 70 years and now Prime Minister Narednra Modi has performed Bhoomi Pooja and now Prana Pratishta will be held on January 22 at Ayodhya. Shah also offered free travel to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya if his party came to power in Telangana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)