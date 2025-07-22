New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The opposition on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice president are "far deeper" than the health issues cited by him, with the Congress asserting that his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.

The Congress also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his "non-post" on X regarding the "forced resignation" has only added to the mystery of the abrupt exit.

The opposition also said the prime minister could have been more gracious and asked the government to clarify the vice president's resignation.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "PM's non-post on X regarding Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's forced resignation has only added to the mystery of his abrupt exit. Surely the PM could have been a bit more gracious -- he is, after all, the supreme master of hypocrisy."

"The kisanputra is being denied even a dignified farewell," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi wished Dhankhar good health and said he got many opportunities to serve the country in various capacities.

He said on X, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said Dhankhar's resignation was quite unexpected.

"While presiding over Rajya Sabha yesterday, he was his good jolly self!! Did the way he proactively handled the 2 impeachment motions (Justice Yadav & Verma) yesterday the last straw!!" he said on X.

Later, speaking with reporters, Tankha said, "It's very unexpected. It shouldn't have happened the way it has happened. There is an issue because he is healthy. He was in a jovial mood. However, something happened in the afternoon. Ministers didn't appear for his meeting. He might have felt insulted."

Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said the government has to clarify why the vice president resigned.

Ramesh pointed out that Dhankhar chaired the BAC of the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 pm on Monday.

"It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House J P Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4:30 PM," he said in a post on X.

At 4.30 pm, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Dhankhar, the Congress leader said.

"It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today at 1 PM," Ramesh claimed.

So "something very serious" happened yesterday between 1 pm and 4.30 pm to account for the deliberate absence of Nadda and Rijiju from the second BAC, he said in a post on Tuesday.

"Now, in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation," Ramesh claimed.

While always lauding the post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar (arrogance)' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint, Ramesh said.

"To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities," he said.

"Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as vice president in the first instance," he said.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said he had met Dhankhar on Monday at around 5.30 PM, and he was in a good mood. "This development is shocking, and the ruling side should intervene and bring him back".

The AAP demanded a "clear explanation" from the government for the sudden resignation of Dhankhar, calling it a matter of "serious concern".

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh questioned the government's "silence" and the "delayed response" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said Dhankhar's sudden resignation is clearly a reflection of the altered political priorities and power equations within the ruling party, notwithstanding the stated health reasons given by the vice president in his resignation letter.

"Whatever may have been the real reasons for the vice president's resignation, his presence as the Presiding Officer of the Rajya Sabha would be missed. Despite the Opposition's differences with his public utterances, his easy informality, personal grace, humility, and a genuine warmth for friends have earned him much goodwill across the political spectrum," Kumar said in a statement.

"There being no full stops in politics, Jagdeep Dhankhar will hopefully remain active in the public sphere and continue his distinguished career in politics," he added.

The opposition RJD in Bihar claimed that the resignation of Dhankhar was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP, aimed at "shunting" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the assembly polls.

However, the claim was summarily dismissed by state minister Shravan Kumar, a close aide of the state's longest-serving CM, who has been declared as the "face of the NDA" for the upcoming elections.

Several opposition leaders expressed bafflement over the sudden move, with CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar saying only two people -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah -- can explain this.

"Only two persons, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, can explain this... one thing is sure that he has not resigned due to health reasons," he told PTI.

When asked about the move, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said he "can't read between the lines."

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said he was shocked at the vice president's resignation.

"Suddenly, in the night, we learnt that the vice president has resigned due to health reasons. He was in the House yesterday," he said.

"I am very shocked. I pray for his good health. Dhankhar was a brave protector of the Constitution," he said.

