Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood will go a long way in bringing peace, tranquillity and progress in the region, senior Democratic Azad Party leader Tara Chand said on Monday.

He also urged the central government to address various issues confronting the people here.

"Leaders in the current central government need to ponder over this issue afresh and restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. This will go a long way in bringing peace and tranquillity in this region," Tara Chand, also the former deputy chief minister, said at a function in Bomal hamlet of Akhnoor constituency here.

"It would be in the fitness of things if the statehood is restored before the assembly elections," he added.

Tara Chand, also a former speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly, said people in the region were feeling dismayed ever since Jammu and Kashmir's status was reduced from a full-fledged state to a Union territory.

"Everyone wants peace and development here, and those at the helm of affairs must devise systems to ensure these objectives on a fast-track basis," he said.

The senior leader said unemployment and price rise were at their peak and people felt dejected with the administrative machinery for ignoring those aspects.

He cautioned that the resentment could turn into violence in one way or the other, and urged the government to address the grievances on priority.

