Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 (PTI) BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said the Kerala government should take necessary steps, in line with the amended Waqf Act, to restore the revenue rights of residents in Munambam village, Ernakulam district.

The residents have alleged that the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land and properties despite having registered deeds and land tax payment receipts.

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said the Waqf Bill has now become law after receiving the President of India's assent and being officially notified in the Gazette.

He pointed out that under Section 2A of the amended Act, the Waqf Board cannot claim ownership of land given to societies or trusts for a specific purpose.

Therefore, he said, the land in Munambam rightfully belongs to the residents, and the state government is only required to restore their revenue rights.

“Now, the people are looking forward to the swift implementation of the Act. The BJP demands that the state government take the necessary steps to restore the revenue rights of Munambam residents under the newly introduced Section 2A of the Act.

“Since Section 2A clearly states that the Waqf Board cannot claim property given to societies or trusts for a specific purpose, ownership of the land rests with the people of Munambam. The only action required from the government is to restore their revenue rights,” the BJP leader said in his post.

He further said that the state government "must refrain from continuing its politics of appeasement" and should avoid further worsening the plight of the people of Munambam.

"The residents expect a permanent and prompt resolution to their longstanding problems," Chandrasekhar added.

The Bill was passed by Parliament, with the ruling NDA strongly defending the legislation as beneficial for minorities, while the opposition described it as "anti-Muslim."

It received the President's assent on April 6, thereby becoming law.

