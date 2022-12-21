Lucknow, Dec 21 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court will continue the hearing on the issue of OBC reservation for urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and said the stay on issuing notification for the polls will remain in effect till then.

The Lucknow bench of the high court is hearing petitions challenging the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation prepared on the basis of a rapid survey by the government.

Also Read | Manipur Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin of Deceased.

As the arguments by the parties could not be completed on Wednesday, a bench of Justices D K Upadhyay and Saurabh Lavania said it would continue and the stay on issuing notification for the polls in the state would remain in effect till Thursday.

Arguing on behalf of the main petitioner, senior counsel L P Mishra submitted that according to an apex court order, the state must constitute a dedicated commission to study the condition of OBC in terms of political backwardness and based on it and other guidelines, the OBC quota has to be fixed.

Also Read | Manipur Road Accident: Seven School Students Killed, Over 40 Injured As Bus Overturns in Noney; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia.

But the government did not do this and instead conducted a rapid survey and presented its report on the basis of social and educational backwardness of the OBC population, Mishra said.

"For determining OBC reservation in urban local body election, the state is bound to comply with the apex court order and constitute a dedicated commission to study real-time political backwardness of the OBC population," he said.

After the petitioners' counsel, the state government counsel will put forth his arguments on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)