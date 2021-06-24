Bareilly, Jun 23 (PTI) A retired Army man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a sub-inspector of police to extort money from people, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said the accused, Laakhan Singh, was sent to jail on Wednesday. A car, a pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, the SSP said.

According to police, Laakhan Singh, dressed in a police uniform, was checking the vehicles of youths, and was extorting money from them on Tuesday when some people got suspicious of the self-acclaimed SI.

They informed the incharge of Ramganga police outpost that someone posing as inspector Manoj Tyagi (of Bithri Chainpur) is indulging in extortion.

Inspector Tyagi, along with a police force, surrounded the accused and arrested him.

During interrogation, Laakhan Singh confessed to extorting people by posing as a sub-inspector for the past 15 years after retiring from the Jat Regiment as a havaldar, police said, adding he used stolen vehicles in the crime.

