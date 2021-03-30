Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) A retired district judge died due to COVID-19 here, bringing the toll to 112, while the active case count rose to 155 with 25 new cases, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) SK Aggarwal, the 76-year-old retired judge succumbed to the infection at the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on Tuesday.

The CMO said eight more people recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery count to 8,600 in the district.

The infection tally now stands at 8,869 in Muzaffarnagar, the official said.

