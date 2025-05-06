New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) on Tuesday reassured citizens ahead of mock drills scheduled on Wednesday and said that such exercises were a routine practice in border areas and aimed at public safety.

Speaking to ANI, Lt Gen said, "Such mock drills were very common practices in border areas earlier. This is just for the benefit of citizens and to make them aware that if some action is taken, they can protect themselves."

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill on May 07: Are Schools, Banks, Stock Market Open? Will Autos, Trains, Buses and Flights Operate Normally? Is Power Cut Likely? All FAQs Answered.

Recalling his personal experience during the 1971 war and Lt Gen said, "I was a young student in Amritsar. We did all these mock drills. I was then studying in Ferozepur, where these mock drills used to be held."

He also emphasized that these exercises were only meant to raise awareness and teach people how to protect themselves if any action were taken in their area.

Also Read | Delhi: Moscow-Bound Aeroflot Flight Makes Emergency Landing at IGI Airport After Fumes Detected in Cabin.

Lt Gen Dhillon also explained that the blackout procedure simply involved covering windows with black sheets or dark curtains to prevent indoor light from being visible to aircraft. He described it as a basic and effective safety measure.

He dismissed fears of any actual threat, saying, "There is no need to panic...It is not as if Pakistan will attack every house, it doesn't have money or ammunition for that. Practice this comfortably..."

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities and follow instructions during the drills, assuring that no harm would come to any civilian if guidelines were followed properly.

Lt Gen Dhillon stressed that mock drills were normal and routine, and urged citizens to remain calm and participate with confidence.

Authorities in Kashmir are also set to conduct a Civil Defence Mock Drill on Wednesday at around 4 pm in the valley, said the official handle of the Srinagar Police on Tuesday, while urging the public to cooperate and remain calm during the exercise.

The police department stated that this is a practice exercise to test emergency response systems and during the exercise, sirens will be activated at various locations in Kashmir.

Tensions have risen between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The government has said that perpetrators of the terror attack will face severe punishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)