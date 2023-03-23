Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) `Binary Codex', a retrospective of the works of Andrea Anastasio, an Italian artist, designer and thinker, would open in Mumbai on Friday.

The show has been organized by Istituto Italiano di Cultura (IIC) and promoted by the Embassy of Italy in collaboration with the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) here.

It will also host works conceived in "jugalbandi" with Indian artists Bhajju Shyam and Avinash Veeraraghavan, a release said.

"Binary Codex" was produced by the Italian Embassy on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and has since been held in Delhi and Bangalore.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to gather such a large collection at CSMVS, one of the most prestigious Indian museums,” said Francesca Amendola, director of IIC Mumbai.

The CSMVS's Director General Sabyasachi Mukherjee said the showcasing of works of Anastasio "will help our audience understand the artist's perspective on everyday objects, narratives of the dichotomy in design and philosophy alongside the artist's personal anecdotes."

The exhibition at the CSMVS is supported by Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, Guna (An initiative by the KAASH Foundation) and MAP .The show includes works from collections of Giusti Stagetti, Luisa delle Piane, MAP (Museum of Art and Photography), Gatti 1928, Foscarini, Artemide, and SKE Gallery collection.

Anastasio, who holds an MA in Indian philosophy, is a designer and self-taught artist, and has lived between Italy and India.

A complementary show of the individual works of Bhajju Shyam and Andrea Anastasio, curated by art enthusiast Biraj Patnaik, is being hosted from March 29 to April 8 at the ARTISANS' Gallery in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda art district.

