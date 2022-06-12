Kolkata, Jun 12 (PTI) Expressing concern over Congress president Sonia Gandhi's hospitalisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday prayed for her early recovery.

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for treatment of COVID-related issues.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: 20 Muslim Leaders Arrested in Gujarat for Protesting Without Permission.

"Just learnt that senior Congress leader Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalized due to covid. All of us pray for her early recovery and return to public life soon. May God bless you, Soniaji. Regards (sic)," Banerjee tweeted.

Gandhi's condition is stable and she will be kept at the hospital for observation, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Also Read | Narendra Modi's Maharashtra Visit: PM To Inaugurate Jagatguru Shrisant Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Pune, Visit Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on June 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)