Saharanpur, Feb 14 (PTI) A 55-year-old returning officer posted on election duty in Nakur assembly constituency died following a cardiac arrest, a senior official said on Monday.

District Election Officer of Saharanpur Akhilesh Singh told PTI that the health of returning officer Rashid Ali, who was posted at a polling booth in Dhikka Tapri village, deteriorated suddenly on Sunday night.

Also Read | Centre Ready To Talk With North East Militants, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Saharanpur where he died around 1.30 am, the DEO said.

He said that Ali had reached the place on Sunday evening.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2022: Top 5 Gadgets To Gift Your Partner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)