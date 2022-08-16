New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed the progress of pilot projects to revamp 16 road stretches and said non-compliance of safety and security standards at construction sites by contractors will not be tolerated and fines will be imposed for negligence.

Sisodia said concerned PWD engineers must ensure that the safety-security standards are followed at every construction site as any laxity will not be tolerated.

"Our vision is to give world-class roads to the citizens of Delhi, the road beautification project is an important part of that vision.

"The Kejriwal government is working towards making the roads of Delhi as beautiful as European roads and providing safer road experience to all the commuters," an official statement quoting Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said the government's priority is to ensure safety of residents during the road construction works and to ensure that they do not face any kind of inconvenience.

"Safety, security and other necessary standards should be ensured in the ongoing beautification work on all the roads. Any laxity on the part of officials and contractors will not be tolerated and they will be subjected to stringent action if any complaints are received," Sisodia said.

In the meeting, the PWD minister said contractors who do not follow the standards will have to pay fine and if there is any negligence on their part even after that, strict action will then be taken against them, the statement said.

Streetscaping of city roads is an ambitious project of the Kejriwal government, under which PWD is working on 16 stretches in pilot phase to make them beautiful and safe as per European standards, it said.

After completion of the project on these roads, streetscaping of 540km length of roads will be taken up by the PWD. After the redesigning of these roads, greenery around them will increase, which will help in reducing the dust pollution in the area, it said.

Green belts will be developed on vacant land along the road so that the roads look beautiful, it said.

Facilities to be developed during streetscaping include tiling of pavements, open sitting area, cycle tracks, installation of designer LED lights, public utility centres, fountains and sandstone art works, the statement said.

