Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 5 (ANI): Supporters of Telangana Congress president held demonstrations in Hyderabad on Tuesday demanding that Revanth Reddy be made the Chief Minister as he steered the party to victory.

A supporter said that Congress registered victory in Telangana due to the crucial role played by Revanth Reddy in the state.

Speaking to ANI, supporters of Telangana Congress chief said, "We have no other demand. We fought the BJP and BRS for so many days. 65 MLAs won due to one Revanth Reddy. We want nothing else except Revanth Reddy to be made the CM."

Revanth Reddy's supporters held placards which had written 'We want Revanth Reddy as CM'.

After its mega win in Telangana, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held a meeting of the newly elected MLAs in Hyderabad's Gandhi Bhawan on Monday.

Coming out of the party meeting, Congress leader DK Shivakuamar said that all the newly elected MLAs have authorized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the Congress legislature party leader.

"All the members of the newly elected Congress party unanimously resolved to authorise Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the Congress legislature party leader. All have decided that whatever the high command decides, we will go by that", said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in Telangana, India's youngest state. The Congress scored a massive victory in Telangana by bagging 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly state. (ANI)

