Patna, December 5: Five people were injured, one of then critically, when a man on a tractor plowed into a group of people clashing with each other in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday. According to police, the incident occurred at Karmopur village under Rustampur village in Raghopur - the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Jama Khan Car Accident: Home Guard Escorting Bihar Minister Killed in Road Accident in Rohtas (Watch Video)

The police said that two groups of people clashed with each other using batons and iron rods. In the meantime, a person came with the tractor and ran over one of the groups. Five persons came under the front and back wheels of the vehicle and sustained multiple fractures. Bihar Road Accident: Three Youths Killed in Road Mishap As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video)

One of them is stated to be critical. The victims were rushed to Nalanda Medical College and Hospital Patna. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

