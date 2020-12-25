Kolkata, Dec 25 (PTI) Merrymakers descended on the city's most-happening Park Street area to celebrate Christmas on Friday evening, throwing COVID cautions to the air, even though the festivities were subdued since morning with popular hangouts seeing a much lesser number of visitors compared to normal times.

Fewer people were seen during the day at the Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial and various popular parks as Kolkata celebrated Christmas adjusting to the new normal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Picnics at popular spots on the banks of river Hooghly and other places in the neighbouring districts, which would otherwise be bristling with revelers, were much lesser in number this time.

Things, however, changed after sundown as Park Street, colourfully bedecked with lights, came to life and the denizens made a beeline for the must-go destination on Christmas Day.

Kolkata Police personnel were present in large numbers to ensure that no untoward incident took place as merrymakers went ahead to make the most of the evening, enjoying the lights and decorations, the cultural programme at Allen Park and finally queueing up outside many restaurants and pubs on Park Street.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)