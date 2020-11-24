Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) A lekhpal has been suspended in the neighbouring Shamli district for allegedly making a false entry in official records.

The revenue official, Pankaj Kumar, had falsely shown a farmer as dead in kairana tehsil, following which the action was taken against him on Monday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Udbhav Tripathi said.

The SDM said Kumar had shown the farmer as dead in the records while his father had actually died.

