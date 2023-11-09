New Dehli [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Thursday wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding the reversal of enhanced train fares in Howrah division of Eastern Railway.

"It was during the phase of the COVID pandemic that fares on passenger trains were raised threefold from the normal fares, with the trains termed special trains. While the increased fairs have been reduced to the level of normal fares, i.e., of the pre-pandemic, this has not been done with respect to the passenger trains running from the Howrah division", Chowdhary said.

"For instance, while a passenger travelling a distance of 10 km from Katwa to Azimganj, which is in the Murshidabad district and falls in the Howrah division, has to pay Rs 30, a similar 10 km journey on a passenger train in the Sealdah division costs only Rs 10", he added.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary further mentioned that the fact that the fares have not been reversed to the normal and earlier level in some cases of passenger trains is "unfair" and "taxing" on the commuters.

"I would seek your indulgence for having the passenger train fares in the Howrah division reversed to the normal/earlier levels and thereby held the commuters", Chowdhary further said.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary represents the Berhampore constituency, which falls in the Murshidabad district. (ANI)

