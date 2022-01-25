New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar, saying that a revolution will take place across the country against the oppression of youth and the arrogance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be shattered.

Her remarks came after Bihar Police lathi-charged and used tear gas shells against the aspirants of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021, who were staging a protest on Monday against "inaccurate exam results".

"On the eve of Republic Day, see the behaviour of the police of the 'double engine' government with the students who are speaking for their rights. There will be a revolution across the country against the oppression of youth and the arrogance of the BJP will be shattered. Youth will have the right to employment," said Gandhi in a tweet.

Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 protested on Monday against 'inaccurate exam results'.

Notably, the result of the RRB NTPC for CBT-1 exam was released on January 15 for shortlisting the candidates for the CBT-2. (ANI)

